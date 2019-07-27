Nvr (NVR) Stock Rose While Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped by $3.33 Million Its Stake; Partner Fund Management LP Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Decreased as Share Price Declined

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 41.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 1,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,098 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, up from 2,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $110.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3309.81. About 33,436 shares traded or 43.80% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 8.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q HOME BUILDING REV $1.49B; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 31/05/2018 – DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 105,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 346,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.41 million, down from 451,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 272,918 shares to 951,246 shares, valued at $121.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 240,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 168,337 shares to 153,690 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 265,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,104 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NVR: New Orders And Average Selling Prices Are Declining – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think NVR (NYSE:NVR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NVR: Earnings Confirm Traders’ Worries – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $52.65 million activity. PREISER DAVID A also sold $460,800 worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) on Thursday, April 25. On Tuesday, February 19 Kelpy Matthew B. bought $66,715 worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 25 shares. Another trade for 4,080 shares valued at $10.69M was sold by SCHAR DWIGHT C. Another trade for 4,148 shares valued at $11.05M was sold by Henley Robert W. 521 shares were sold by Martchek Jeffrey D, worth $1.39 million on Thursday, January 31. On Monday, February 4 Martinez Melquiades R. sold $2.61 million worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 1,000 shares.