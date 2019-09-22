Nvr (NVR) Stake Raised by Timucuan Asset Management Inc; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $363,000

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 5,200 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.86M shares traded or 72.36% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 12/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 26,186 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.25 million, up from 26,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $30.41 during the last trading session, reaching $3635.25. About 18,523 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q HOME BUILDING REV $1.49B; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 282,900 shares to 311,180 shares, valued at $16.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Modera Wealth Management Ltd reported 4,230 shares. Moreover, Kj Harrison Prtnrs has 0.32% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Colonial Advsr accumulated 730 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc has invested 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Lc accumulated 1,370 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt stated it has 32,060 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Montag A And Assocs Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 11,020 shares. Bourgeon Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 1,950 shares in its portfolio. 5,000 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc. Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Com has 1,139 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Lc owns 10,870 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 46,710 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 21.64 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2,770 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boeing to expand Albuquerque operations – Albuquerque Business First” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. clears F-35 jet sale to Poland – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin picks Alabama for 272-job hypersonics project – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

More notable recent NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Undervalued Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of NVR, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NVR) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Largest Single-and-Multifamily Homebuilders in Greater DC – Washington – New York Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NVR joining S&P 500; PSMT +1.3% as it joins SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVR shares while 110 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 3.42% more from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Limited Liability Corp reported 0.25% stake. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 622 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability holds 273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.22% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Natixis has 0.1% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Moreover, Ameritas has 0.2% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 1,799 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 230 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 15,000 shares. United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0.02% or 1,974 shares. Art Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 789 shares. Coldstream owns 68 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stifel Corp holds 293 shares.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. $1.61 million worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares were sold by PREISER DAVID A.