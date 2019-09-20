Nvr (NVR) Stake Lifted by Timucuan Asset Management Inc; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined, Holder Cape Ann Savings Bank Trimmed Stake

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 26,186 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.25 million, up from 26,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $33.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3665.66. About 21,226 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $111.87. About 2.33M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc invested in 2.64% or 14.23 million shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 480,478 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 60,672 shares. Diversified Communication holds 19,788 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,796 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 371,804 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.22% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 96,997 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 1,068 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Farmers Bankshares holds 0.46% or 8,768 shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt holds 0.47% or 5,000 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 35,361 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company invested in 211,578 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 1.10 million are owned by Haverford Tru. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.56 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. Shares for $229,950 were bought by Jung Alexandra A on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVR shares while 110 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 3.42% more from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Corp has invested 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Gateway Advisers Ltd Company has 3,034 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 3,888 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rockshelter Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.38% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). 300 were accumulated by Profund Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.15% or 3,137 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited has 2 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 360 shares. Amp Cap has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). 2,560 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 948 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 850 shares. American Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 6,616 shares. 100 are held by Optimum Invest Advsrs. 578 were reported by M&T Comml Bank.