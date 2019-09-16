Nvr (NVR) Stake Has Boosted by Quantum Capital Management Llc; Consolidated Edison Common (ED) Holder Iberiabank Has Decreased Its Stake by $756,030

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 91 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 14,638 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.33 million, up from 14,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $14.81 during the last trading session, reaching $3610. About 5,955 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 31/05/2018 – DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS NVR RATINGS, OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc Common (ED) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 8,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,009 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 41,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.01. About 301,004 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.84 million activity. On Monday, May 20 Jung Alexandra A bought $229,950 worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 70 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVR shares while 110 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 3.42% more from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Finance Advisory has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). 850 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc. Thomas White Intl Limited invested in 0.26% or 436 shares. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 820 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 1,396 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 1,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 25 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 622 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 948 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0.09% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN) by 9,359 shares to 29,329 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 60,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.43 million for 13.81 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.