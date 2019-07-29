Nvr (NVR) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Raised Position by $1.16 Million as Stock Value Rose; Zebra Capital Management Increases Holding in Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 421 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,082 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.17 million, up from 25,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $110.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3309.81. About 37,230 shares traded or 60.12% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 8.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS NVR RATINGS, OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 31/05/2018 – DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,955 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 9,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 836,921 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.10M shares. Grimes And has invested 0.71% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Principal Finance Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 781,742 shares. 10,542 were reported by Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp. Twin Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 5,500 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 625 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 4,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 4,131 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 17,960 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 300 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Natl Trust has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 10,936 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,764 shares. 146,258 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc owns 1,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 4,377 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 9,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,127 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet & Cie (Europe) stated it has 0.07% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). D E Shaw has invested 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Australia-based Commonwealth Bancshares Of has invested 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0.55% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 44,532 shares. Marshfield Associates has 14,074 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors has 2,390 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt stated it has 105 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 762 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co. Advisory Network Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 186 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 688 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 8,319 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 400 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,449 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.06% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Waratah Advisors Ltd holds 1.2% or 4,098 shares.