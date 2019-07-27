Nvr (NVR) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Dodge & Cox Raised Holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS)

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 718,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.39 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 billion, up from 10.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN INVESTED $100 MLN IN BUSINESSES, INCLUDING DIGITAL BANKING, TO DRIVE GROWTH IN 1Q -CFO; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 2 (Table); 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN SAYS U.S.-CHINA TONE NEEDS TO RECOVER; 26/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Precious Metal Miners Rise as Goldman Upgrades; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND JOINT LEAD MANAGER; 21/05/2018 – Goldman’s chief economist sees the deficit ballooning to over $2 trillion, or 7% of GDP by 2028, saying the country’s fiscal outlook “is not good.”; 21/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 16/04/2018 – Fed speakers and earnings from Goldman Sachs and others could influence Tuesday’s market

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 293 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25 million, up from 14,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $110.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3309.81. About 33,436 shares traded or 43.80% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 8.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.21% the S&P500.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) by 218,600 shares to 50.05 million shares, valued at $2.52 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.35M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,578 were reported by Davis. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 25,689 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.11% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 2.09 million shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 17,140 shares. Private Advisors holds 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,425 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested in 896,534 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Int Value Advisers Limited Liability has invested 5.52% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 6,721 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stanley Cap Mgmt invested in 23,719 shares. Bp Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Lakewood Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 4.53% or 842,000 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Ltd stated it has 100 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.06% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 1,499 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Tru Co, Iowa-based fund reported 13 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.1% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Davenport Co Limited Co holds 109 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 592 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 25 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Freestone Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 79 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 800 shares. Pension Service has 112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin reported 32 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 2,748 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has 41,628 shares. Coldstream Mgmt has 0.02% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 77 shares.

