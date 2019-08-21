Nvr (NVR) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Increased Holding by $332,040; Kwmg Lifted Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding by $306,018; Shares Declined

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 11,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 77,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 66,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 2.11 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 3,112 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, up from 2,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $33.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3608.27. About 15,363 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 31/05/2018 – DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 33,835 shares to 4,110 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 16,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,646 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 119,259 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Poplar Forest reported 649,239 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.09% or 6.98M shares. Ls Limited has invested 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Auxier Asset holds 0.16% or 27,675 shares. Axa owns 87,473 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 5,028 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 109 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1,499 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 23,120 shares. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 50,216 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Andra Ap has 2,830 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 688 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Mackenzie Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). The Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.05% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 74 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.02% or 20,440 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,238 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Management accumulated 140 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Natl Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). James Invest Rech owns 0.05% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 255 shares.

More notable recent NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NVR, Inc.’s (NYSE:NVR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “The Top 5 Buys of Ken Heebner’s CGM – GuruFocus.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NVR: New Orders And Average Selling Prices Are Declining – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “16 Undervalued Growth Opportunities You Don’t Want To Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.