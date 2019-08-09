Nvr (NVR) Position Maintained by Lodge Hill Capital Llc; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Trimmed Position by $1.19 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 3,112 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, up from 2,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3540. About 5,015 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 16/05/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Down to 16%; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q HOME BUILDING REV $1.49B

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.62. About 1.78M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $18.58 million activity. 70 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares with value of $229,950 were bought by Jung Alexandra A. The insider PREISER DAVID A sold $460,800. Shares for $11.05M were sold by Henley Robert W on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Martchek Jeffrey D sold 2,191 shares worth $5.82 million.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares to 248,008 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,848 shares, and cut its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (NYSE:MOH) by 25,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings.