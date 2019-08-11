Nvr (NVR) Holding Has Boosted by Timucuan Asset Management Inc; As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Valuation Rose, Holder Goodnow Investment Group Has Trimmed by $5.90 Million Its Stake

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 793,698 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds To Unfounded Media Criticism; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group (SBS) Advisors Buys Into Sinclair Broadcast Class A; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 04/04/2018 – SEN. DURBIN QUESTIONS SINCLAIR DICTATING CONTENT TO LOCAL UNITS; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Sinclair Broadcasting Dictating Content To Local News Stations; 09/05/2018 – Fox to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair for about $910 mln; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 21/05/2018 – FCC seeks new comments on proposed Sinclair Tribune merger

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 26,082 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.17M, up from 25,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $18.74 during the last trading session, reaching $3524.56. About 14,749 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q HOME BUILDING REV $1.49B; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS NVR RATINGS, OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 78,936 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). The New York-based Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 51,450 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 22,301 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd accumulated 0% or 12,599 shares. Sei Invs holds 230,597 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin reported 18,723 shares stake. Moreover, Convergence Investment Partners Llc has 0.05% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 6,261 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 12,867 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Weber Alan W holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 180,000 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

