Nvr (NVR) Holding Boosted by Timucuan Asset Management Inc; Simcoe Capital Management Has Lowered Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Stake as Stock Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 26,186 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.25 million, up from 26,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $55.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3624.81. About 14,089 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS NVR RATINGS, OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $597.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 57,263 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVR shares while 110 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 3.42% more from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Llc reported 1,198 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 915 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Ameritas Investment invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 25 shares. 18,868 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 471 shares. 1,396 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assocs. Decatur Cap Mgmt has invested 0.94% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com has 901 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0.07% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 9,613 shares. Next Gp Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 77 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl owns 26,186 shares.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. Another trade for 144 shares valued at $460,800 was sold by PREISER DAVID A.