Nvr (NVR) Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Stake; Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Shares Declined While Valueworks Has Raised Its Holding

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 31,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 256,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 224,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 972,372 shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q Rev $221.8M; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. – KLIC; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Finalizes Second Quarter 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And; 10/05/2018 – KLIC PROBE ON UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 41.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 1,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 4,098 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, up from 2,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $16.33 during the last trading session, reaching $3404.29. About 18,762 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $21.45 million activity. Another trade for 25 shares valued at $65,342 was bought by Jung Alexandra A. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Martchek Jeffrey D sold $5.82M. The insider Martinez Melquiades R. sold 1,000 shares worth $2.61 million. $460,800 worth of stock was sold by PREISER DAVID A on Thursday, April 25. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider SCHAR DWIGHT C sold $2.86M. Another trade for 4,148 shares valued at $11.05M was sold by Henley Robert W.