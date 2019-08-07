Nvr (NVR) Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Increased Its Stake by $1.63 Million; As Honeywell International (HON) Market Value Rose, Monetary Management Group Has Lifted Its Position

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 589 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 2,018 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 1,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $53.93 during the last trading session, reaching $3394.07. About 12,574 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR)

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 31,960 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 29,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 3.45M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14

More notable recent NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NVR Q1 homebuilding revenue rises, new orders fall – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NVR: Earnings Confirm Traders’ Worries – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,389 shares to 14,726 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 13,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,938 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $18.58 million activity. $460,800 worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares were sold by PREISER DAVID A. Another trade for 4,148 shares valued at $11.05M was made by Henley Robert W on Tuesday, February 12. $5.82M worth of stock was sold by Martchek Jeffrey D on Tuesday, February 12. $229,950 worth of stock was bought by Jung Alexandra A on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension has invested 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Davenport And Limited Liability Com reported 109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coldstream Cap Inc holds 0.02% or 77 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 1,892 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 700 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 20,440 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com holds 153 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Axa has invested 0.01% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). 46,453 were accumulated by Broad Run Invest Mgmt Limited Liability. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,403 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,260 shares to 52,521 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,770 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).