Nvr (NVR) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake; Jfs Wealth Advisors Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lifted by $491,556 as Market Valuation Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 26,082 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.17M, up from 25,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $53.93 during the last trading session, reaching $3394.07. About 12,574 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 31/05/2018 – DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 01/04/2018 – Crown Prince Meets with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Satya Nadella; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 17/05/2018 – ABC 33-40: Sources: Amazon eyes 133 acres in Bessemer for new distribution center; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt. Stanley has 1.17% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr has 2,390 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 11,614 shares. Northern owns 43,987 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company has 2,868 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 5,801 shares. Sei Invs owns 728 shares. Smead Capital Inc invested 6.56% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 311 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.03% or 558 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 1,892 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $18.58 million activity. $5.82 million worth of stock was sold by Martchek Jeffrey D on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Henley Robert W sold 4,148 shares worth $11.05 million. 70 shares were bought by Jung Alexandra A, worth $229,950 on Monday, May 20. 25 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares with value of $66,715 were bought by Kelpy Matthew B..

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 43,484 shares to 155,182 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 12,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,510 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd.