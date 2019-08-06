Nvr (NVR) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $810,731 as Stock Price Rose; Scopia Capital Management LP Trimmed Prothena Plc (PRTA) Holding by $48.22 Million; Share Value Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25M, up from 14,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $54.98 during the last trading session, reaching $3395.12. About 11,159 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS NVR RATINGS, OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q HOME BUILDING REV $1.49B; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.55M market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 138,511 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Prothena Corporation (PRTA); 23/04/2018 – Prothena: 2b PRONTO Study Didn’t Meet Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC PRTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $83; 23/04/2018 – Neil Woodford with an iron grip on his $PRTA bag “The company has options”. @woodfordfunds: When it comes to biotech investing, if you were a horse, they’d shoot you; 23/04/2018 – RT @JChatterleyBBG: Credit to @muddywatersre on this one, @BloombergTV I/v from 2017 – Carson Block questioning $PRTA value; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 12/03/2018 – Prothena to Present a Broad Range of Scientific and Health Outcomes Data at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : TO CUT WORKFORCE BY ABT 57%

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $18.58 million activity. $11.05M worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares were sold by Henley Robert W. PREISER DAVID A sold 500 shares worth $1.61M. The insider Martchek Jeffrey D sold $5.82M. 25 shares were bought by Kelpy Matthew B., worth $66,715.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.01% or 12,489 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.04% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 320 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 15,872 shares. Lazard Asset Llc holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors invested in 0% or 137 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 21,036 shares. Argent owns 465 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 6,556 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated reported 16,088 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset owns 0% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 76 shares. Nomura Asset Company Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 691 shares. 5,931 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). American Century Companies Inc owns 205,756 shares. Ecor1 Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% or 726,519 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 3.33M shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Inc holds 10,426 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 53,800 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 4.19 million shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,088 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. 73 were accumulated by Huntington Comml Bank. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 545,923 shares. Tang Capital Management Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 323,823 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 807,559 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 1.68 million shares.