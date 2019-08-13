Nvr (NVR) Holder Quantum Capital Management Boosted Stake by $810,731; John Deere (DE) Shareholder Markel Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25M, up from 14,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $71.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3554.8. About 12,664 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $147.21. About 2.66M shares traded or 21.32% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 34,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93M for 13.05 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal reported 27,368 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 7,491 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Hartford Mngmt Inc has invested 0.66% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 11,923 are held by Veritable L P. Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3.38M shares. Td Asset owns 388,519 shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Lc invested in 3.25% or 45,427 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,407 shares. Rampart Investment Management Company Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.78% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 9.83M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management holds 22,809 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 139,953 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.77 million activity. Jung Alexandra A bought 70 shares worth $229,950. $460,800 worth of stock was sold by PREISER DAVID A on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.18% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Raymond James Finance Service holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 2,390 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0.07% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Barclays Public stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 7,886 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company stated it has 215 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 43 shares. 102 are owned by Zebra Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Macquarie Group owns 1,859 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 35 shares. 189 are held by Suntrust Banks. Fil reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).