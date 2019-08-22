Nvr (NVR) Holder Profund Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $528,306; Bloom Tree Partners Cut Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $8.79 Million

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 325 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $34.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3609.24. About 19,546 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q HOME BUILDING REV $1.49B; 31/05/2018 – DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 127,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 786,504 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.35M, down from 913,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 724,816 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK

Analysts await NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $52.08 earnings per share, up 7.87% or $3.80 from last year’s $48.28 per share. NVR’s profit will be $190.37 million for 17.33 P/E if the $52.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $53.09 actual earnings per share reported by NVR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 16,704 shares to 85,871 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. The insider Jung Alexandra A bought 70 shares worth $229,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability invested in 2,877 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bluemountain Limited Liability reported 1,366 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 1,078 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). 365 are held by Pnc Financial Ser Group. Mackay Shields Limited, a New York-based fund reported 363 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Rockshelter Management Ltd Llc invested in 1,257 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Decatur Incorporated has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Freestone Cap Ltd Com invested in 79 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 180 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 75 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 2,700 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.08M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares to 255,030 shares, valued at $41.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communication invested 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Central National Bank owns 0.53% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 34,124 shares. Enterprise Service Corporation has 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability owns 154 shares. 4.70 million were accumulated by Citadel Lc. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.35M shares. Personal Advsrs has 509,541 shares. Moreover, Amg National Financial Bank has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Loews holds 4,200 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Reaves W H & reported 1.88% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,466 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus holds 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 87,554 shares.

