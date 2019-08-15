NVR Inc. (NVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) have been rivals in the Residential Construction for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NVR Inc.
|3,089
|1.74
|N/A
|207.65
|16.11
|The New Home Company Inc.
|5
|0.12
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates NVR Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NVR Inc.
|0.00%
|45.6%
|25.3%
|The New Home Company Inc.
|0.00%
|-6.3%
|-2.3%
Risk and Volatility
A 0.65 beta indicates that NVR Inc. is 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, The New Home Company Inc. has beta of 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NVR Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NVR Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|The New Home Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of NVR Inc. is $3495, with potential downside of -0.06%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both NVR Inc. and The New Home Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.6% and 70.5% respectively. NVR Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.1% of The New Home Company Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NVR Inc.
|-1.12%
|-0.7%
|5.05%
|26.2%
|23.37%
|37.22%
|The New Home Company Inc.
|-3.48%
|2.21%
|-12.24%
|-39.71%
|-53.93%
|-20.46%
For the past year NVR Inc. has 37.22% stronger performance while The New Home Company Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance.
Summary
NVR Inc. beats The New Home Company Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and upscale buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers through its mortgage banking operations; provides title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
