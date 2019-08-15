NVR Inc. (NVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) have been rivals in the Residential Construction for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVR Inc. 3,089 1.74 N/A 207.65 16.11 The New Home Company Inc. 5 0.12 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NVR Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVR Inc. 0.00% 45.6% 25.3% The New Home Company Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.65 beta indicates that NVR Inc. is 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, The New Home Company Inc. has beta of 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NVR Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NVR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The New Home Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of NVR Inc. is $3495, with potential downside of -0.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NVR Inc. and The New Home Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.6% and 70.5% respectively. NVR Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.1% of The New Home Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NVR Inc. -1.12% -0.7% 5.05% 26.2% 23.37% 37.22% The New Home Company Inc. -3.48% 2.21% -12.24% -39.71% -53.93% -20.46%

For the past year NVR Inc. has 37.22% stronger performance while The New Home Company Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance.

Summary

NVR Inc. beats The New Home Company Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and upscale buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers through its mortgage banking operations; provides title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.