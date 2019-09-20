Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Cut Holding as Shares Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Ctc Decreased Holding by $257.70 Million

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 136,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 85,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.09 million, down from 221,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.43. About 1.12M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) by 32.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 15,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $176.74. About 2.30 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,546 shares to 4,653 shares, valued at $503.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Call).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.94 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 66,311 shares to 76,011 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (Put) (SSO) by 355,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 35.92 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.