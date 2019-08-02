Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) Stock Value Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) by 33.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 9,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $161.64. About 5.69 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trimble Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 606,900 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Slightly Dilutive to 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Due to Interest Example; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 10/04/2018 – Trimble and XAPT Partner to Deliver World Class Field Service Scheduling Solution for Equipment Dealers; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – Trimble’s Cloud-Based Seismic Monitoring Transforms Earthquake Event Reporting for Buildings; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $18.16 million activity. FOSBURGH BRYN sold $526,893 worth of stock. The insider BERGLUND STEVEN W sold 381,675 shares worth $14.40M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Lp has 20,141 shares. D E Shaw & holds 2.45 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Korea accumulated 800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 238,833 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Cornerstone Advisors, Washington-based fund reported 997 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 6,138 shares. Yhb Advisors accumulated 5,982 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,694 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 420 shares. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 33,920 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Optimum accumulated 300 shares. Arizona-based Papp L Roy Associates has invested 0.65% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trimble Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDI Selects Trimble SmartDelivery to Enhance Final Mile Distribution – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting TRMB Put And Call Options For February 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble (TRMB) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 105,571 shares to 79,795 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 330,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,795 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Earnings Due Today, Are There Any Surprises Left in AMD Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Be Considering Moving Into Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) RTX Leveraged Across Software Market and Datametrex AI Selected to Be Tech Solution Provider for Two Lakes Group – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Rise of Esports — a Gamer’s Perspective – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 46.45 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 79,661 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 1.23 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.46% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1St Source National Bank invested in 0.1% or 6,278 shares. North Star Management holds 0.02% or 1,083 shares in its portfolio. Ithaka Gru Limited Company invested in 84,179 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.15% or 232,139 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP accumulated 21,829 shares. Scotia Capital holds 39,223 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fairfield Bush & Com holds 0.57% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.38% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.09 million shares. 34,975 are held by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc owns 587,724 shares. Twin Cap Inc stated it has 51,602 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 15,900 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 33,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM).