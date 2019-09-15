Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) Holder Hap Trading Has Lifted Its Stake by $468,000; Clark Estates Decreased Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $11.86 Million

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 45.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 86,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 102,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.13 million, down from 189,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) by 63.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 67,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 41,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 7.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 252,259 shares to 102,741 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 20,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 20,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $23.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.