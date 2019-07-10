Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Rose While Cypress Capital Management Wy Decreased Its Stake; Wilen Investment Management Has Raised Trinseo Sa (TSE) Position by $378,400 as Stock Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $157.31. About 8.57 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 391,112 shares traded or 23.33% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Edgewood Limited Liability owns 7.86M shares. First Mercantile Tru Commerce owns 5,100 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 368,510 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs invested in 495,714 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 43,878 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 577,501 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.21% or 1.36 million shares. 5,000 were reported by Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 5,231 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability. 35,905 were reported by Washington. Baillie Gifford & Com holds 1.5% or 7.65M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 13,040 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 14,556 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Counsel.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Use Caution on Apple, Roku and Uber? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia: Fortress Turing Still Impregnable – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will a Super Card Release in July Reignite Growth in Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18,647 shares to 20,965 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 25,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).