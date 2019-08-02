Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined While South Street Advisors Has Lifted by $470,054 Its Holding; Total S A (Call) (TOT) Stock Declined While Ionic Capital Management Cut Stake by $2.26 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) (TOT) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 56,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 97,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 2.75M shares traded or 63.34% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 10/04/2018 – Total: Investment in the Project Will Be About $5B; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS ZINIA 2 TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 40K B/D; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 2,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 43,878 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 41,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $164.92. About 10.53 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.35B for 10.03 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 128,000 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd reported 49.86 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wms Prtn Llc holds 0.08% or 1,796 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 393 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,280 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Company stated it has 35,000 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 15,781 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 43,252 shares. Vestor Ltd Co holds 0.31% or 9,576 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Llc has 0.4% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.23M shares. Harvey Management Incorporated reported 2,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Co has 46,376 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Communication invested in 0.64% or 10,075 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 0.07% or 1,265 shares. Qci Asset Ny holds 1.3% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 73,808 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,187 shares to 114,143 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,250 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.