Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined While Griffin Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Stake

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 106.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, up from 2,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $175.35. About 3.33M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 189,638 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79M, up from 184,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $73.38. About 2.73 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest owns 462,183 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Grassi Invest Management reported 2.41% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Artisan Limited Partnership holds 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 755,836 shares. 47,300 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt. Clal Insur Hldg invested 1.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). National Pension Serv holds 0.33% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 594,752 shares. Fiera Corp reported 82,244 shares stake. Broderick Brian C invested in 10,674 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 200 shares. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,155 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pnc Financial has 122,278 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd holds 0% or 95 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.32M shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Lc has 3,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited Adr (TCEHY) by 15,211 shares to 6,852 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,406 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 4.36 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein stated it has 18,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communication holds 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 4,103 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.28% or 2.68M shares. Sns Group Inc Llc has 9,297 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 11,750 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 75,094 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt has 239,275 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Management invested 1.4% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northstar reported 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 42,278 were reported by Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.14% or 6,987 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0.48% or 192,475 shares in its portfolio. Benin Corp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.39% or 281,546 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,759 shares to 407,243 shares, valued at $54.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,809 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).