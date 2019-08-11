Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined While Cabot Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake; Virtu Financial Upped Its Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Position by $372,582 as Stock Rose

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 20,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 38,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, up from 18,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 3.12 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,694 shares to 35,047 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 48,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,897 shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 44.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (URE) by 12,641 shares to 5,644 shares, valued at $429,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (DZK) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,686 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).