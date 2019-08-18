NVIDIA (NVDA) to pay $0.16 on Sep 20, 2019; VERIFYME (VRME) Shorts Decreased By 25%

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. NVIDIA Corp’s current price of $159.56 translates into 0.10% yield. NVIDIA Corp’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

VERIFYME INC (OTCMKTS:VRME) had a decrease of 25% in short interest. VRME’s SI was 3,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25% from 4,400 shares previously. With 39,200 avg volume, 0 days are for VERIFYME INC (OTCMKTS:VRME)’s short sellers to cover VRME’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.11. About 34,000 shares traded. VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVIDIA Corporation shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa reported 1,300 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability reported 1,943 shares. Hilton Management Lc accumulated 4,155 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.42 million shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 55 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 1,200 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 899,200 shares. Warren Averett Asset Lc holds 1,605 shares. Keywise has 192,200 shares. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). South Dakota Inv Council reported 15,781 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,041 shares. Highland Mgmt L P owns 7,000 shares.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $97.17 billion. It operates in two divisions, GPU and Tegra Processor. It has a 30.12 P/E ratio. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud visual computing users.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $181.48’s average target is 13.74% above currents $159.56 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Morgan Stanley. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Susquehanna. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Thursday, June 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18000 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was initiated by Craig Hallum. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.