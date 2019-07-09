Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Rose While Hartford Investment Management Co Boosted by $563,671 Its Position; As Five9 (FIVN) Valuation Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Upped Position by $4.52 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 86,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 247,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 160,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 170,186 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 3,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32M, up from 76,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $156.77. About 6.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Five9 At $40, Earn 9.6% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Stocks Set to Hit Fresh Highs After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Match Group a Strong Buy on Growing Clout of Dating Apps – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Five9 (FIVN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares to 106,864 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,829 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,878 shares to 6,808 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 44,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,681 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore & Il reported 1,175 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,218 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP has invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.76% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 17,405 are held by Timessquare Capital Llc. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.25% or 141,113 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J Com has 43,544 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Commerce Bankshares accumulated 21,720 shares. Ima Wealth Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 23,303 shares. Captrust Fin stated it has 4,420 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 35,428 shares.