Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined While Calamos Advisors Has Trimmed by $2.19 Million Its Stake; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 12,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 295,223 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.01M, down from 307,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 80.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 23,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 53,211 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.76 million, up from 29,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 46.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 1.18M shares to 29.70M shares, valued at $33.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 100.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv (Prn).

