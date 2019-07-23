Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Rose While West Oak Capital Increased Position; Texas Yale Capital Maintains Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $171.32. About 7.39M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,334 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 18,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $214. About 1.68M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 02/04/2018 – OTC crypto market flourishes, powered by Skype; 08/03/2018 – KOMERCNI BANKA BKOM.PR : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 1075 FROM CZK 1050; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Sues Federal Reserve Over Lifetime Ban; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 14/03/2018 – Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS GLOBAL GROWTH SEEMS COORDINATED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GS); 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.