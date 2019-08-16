Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined While Gfs Advisors Raised by $1.69 Million Its Stake; Old Dominion Capital Management Position in Align Technology (ALGN) Has Upped by $1.74 Million as Stock Declined

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 306.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 3,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.75B market cap company. The stock increased 6.78% or $10.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.86. About 12.15M shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 169.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 8,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 3,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.66. About 381,651 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares to 290,370 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO) by 29,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,875 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 5,500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,684 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).