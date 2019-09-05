Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined While Baldwin Investment Management Raised by $560,270 Its Holding; Private Trust Co Has Raised Its Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $450,252; Valuation Rose

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 17,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 12,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 704,834 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.66% or $9.55 during the last trading session, reaching $178.31. About 12.37M shares traded or 24.15% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.08% or 1,756 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability reported 63 shares. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Llc reported 15 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. L S Advisors accumulated 9,349 shares. The Kansas-based First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stonebridge Advsrs Llc has invested 0.35% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Company has 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 20,756 shares. Liberty Cap Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 200,482 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,427 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.26% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.39M shares. The California-based Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd has invested 1.79% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dock Street Asset Mngmt holds 96,039 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,853 shares to 16,312 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 4,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,924 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K).