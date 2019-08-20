Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted by $33.17 Million Its Stake; Main Street Research Has Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) by $894,740

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 185,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 474,387 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.18M, up from 289,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $168.26. About 9.07 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $183.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu; 08/03/2018 – FB LAUNCHING COMMUNITY FINDER TO CONNECT ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN; 23/03/2018 – MarketingLand: Exclusive: Facebook will no longer show audience reach estimates for Custom Audiences after vulnerability; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAD HOPED TO SHOW OFF DEVICES AT F8 CONFERENCE IN MAY; 11/04/2018 – Watch both days of Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg testifying before Congress:; 22/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal:; 22/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the matter Wednesday, in an apology tour; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SAYS DRAWING TIGHTER LINES FOR HATE SPEECH IN ADS; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 22/03/2018 – CNBC: Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.71 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,014 shares to 71,197 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (NYSE:UL).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 174,134 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $105.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 281,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,745 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).