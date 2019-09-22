Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Raised by $578,100 Its Position; Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The institutional investor held 18,378 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 29,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 21,641 shares traded or 18.13% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, up from 13,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.72 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SFST’s profit will be $6.27M for 12.42 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.75% negative EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 35,265 shares to 350,199 shares, valued at $13.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold SFST shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.23 million shares or 0.56% less from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,819 are owned by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability. 22,854 were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Vanguard Gp accumulated 374,696 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 15,600 shares. 245,404 are owned by Castine Management Ltd Liability Co. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Ltd has invested 2.68% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 7,932 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 1,114 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 398,092 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 24,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Bridgeway invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 13,632 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 21,000 shares to 8,340 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Chevy Chase Trust owns 909,201 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Limited has 0.12% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,924 shares. 28,361 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Washington Trust Bankshares invested in 0.08% or 2,827 shares. Segment Wealth Llc holds 3,700 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management invested in 129,540 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co owns 1,572 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Alabama-based Leavell Inv Management Inc has invested 0.83% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Monetta Fin Serv Inc owns 8,000 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 309,794 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability holds 0.45% or 4,230 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 972,046 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 115,827 shares.

