Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Raised by Todd Asset Management Llc; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Cut by $5.33 Million Its Stake

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 118,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.78 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.67M shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5405.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 98,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 100,476 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.04M, up from 1,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Essex holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,732 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Cordasco Fincl Net has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 250 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Com reported 2,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 17,405 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.35% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). South Dakota Council owns 15,781 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York, New York-based fund reported 73,808 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 213,664 shares. Hartline Investment holds 3.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 65,484 shares. Moors Cabot Inc has 0.24% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Scotia holds 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 39,223 shares. 9,650 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22,512 shares to 399,851 shares, valued at $15.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 82,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,176 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 AI Stocks Up More Than 20% This Year – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Ways the Trade War Will Continue to Affect Micron Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Advanced Micro Devices Running Out of Steam? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.