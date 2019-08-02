Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Maintained by Bank Hapoalim Bm; Spruce House Investment Management Lifted Position in Gtt Communications (GTT)

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $648.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 22,897 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,832 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 12,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $163.06. About 1.99 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 15,186 shares to 15,140 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 389,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,126 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

