Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Lifted by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc; Cushing Asset Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $20.43 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company's stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 4.30M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 56.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 444,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.85M, up from 787,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 201,566 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Com Na has 15,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 95,192 are owned by Raymond James Service Advisors Inc. Miller Howard Investments Incorporated New York holds 447,839 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 1.79M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.93% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 0% or 6,000 shares. 65,065 are owned by Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Company. Nwq Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,925 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital owns 85,676 shares. Texas-based Westwood Grp has invested 0.08% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stone Run Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 19,600 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com has 844,207 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,048 shares. Lpl Lc accumulated 5,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Com, Michigan-based fund reported 7,835 shares.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 103,800 shares to 65,350 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,110 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.