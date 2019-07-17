Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Held by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc; Verus Financial Partners Stake In Anthem (ANTM) Was Upped

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $304.83. About 464,856 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 143,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 914,306 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.17 million, up from 771,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $168.82. About 3.83 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc by 294,937 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 12,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,653 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.