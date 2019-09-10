Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Held by Grassi Investment Management; Cadinha & Co Boosted Its Chevron (CVX) Holding by $6.49 Million as Shares Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 249.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 52,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 73,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, up from 21,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $123.18. About 3.64 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 93,160 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73M, up from 89,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $182.77. About 4.03 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Nvidia heads back toward $100 billion, brings AMD along for the ride as gaming chips bounce back – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bet on NVIDIA’s Solid Q2 With These ETFs – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Factors Led To A 35% Decline In Nvidia’s Stock Price Over The Last 12 Months? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hyperscale cloud spending picking up – analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “A Massive Buyback Is Just the Thing to Improve Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.13% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Burns J W has 2,130 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 6,161 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc has invested 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 368,122 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,660 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wafra holds 47,215 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,100 shares. Massachusetts Services Comm Ma stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc invested in 0.09% or 4,405 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 10,774 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 799 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,133 shares to 108,150 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,254 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares to 23,015 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 11,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,050 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.