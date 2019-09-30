Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Held by Coastline Trust Co; Gramercy Funds Management Cut Holding in Brf Sa (BRFS) by $21.13 Million

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 2,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,268 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 14,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.96. About 2.54 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 68.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 3.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61 million, down from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 943,081 shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 18/04/2018 – ABILIO DINIZ PROPOSES PETROBRAS CEO PEDRO PARENTE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF -STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 BRAZIL’S BRF EXTENDS LOSSES TO 11.4 PCT ON FEDERAL POLICE PROBE; 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: I’M A PERSON THAT SEEKS SOLUTIONS, PACIFICATION; 20/03/2018 – S.A DEPT OF AGRICULTURE, FORESTRY & FISHERIES- AWARE OF CHALLENGES RELATED TO ESTABLISHMENT IN BRAZIL (BRF S/A) UNDER INVESTIGATION BY BRAZILIAN AUTHORITIES; 11/04/2018 – BRF: 3 PEOPLE REQUESTED REMOVAL FROM ALTERNATIVE BOARD SLATE; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Brf To Ba2; Outlook Remains Negative; 25/05/2018 – Brazil’s ABPA says 152 food plants suspended production; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SEES NO ETHICAL CONFLICT IN APPOINTMENT FOR BRF; 05/03/2018 – BRF CALLS SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON APRIL 26; 18/04/2018 – TARPON INVESTIMENTOS SAYS IT SUPPORTS NOMINATION OF PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BRF

Analysts await BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. BRFS’s profit will be $16.25 million for 113.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by BRF S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

