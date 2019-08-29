Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Has Lifted by Woodstock Corp; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stock Price Declined While Bowling Portfolio Management Lifted Stake by $699,930

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $6.55 during the last trading session, reaching $167.77. About 6.16M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 78.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 4,545 shares as the company's stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 10,365 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 5,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 101,829 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 06, 2019

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "NVIDIA Remains Under Pressure From AMD – Nasdaq" on August 24, 2019

