Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Has Lifted by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Upped At&T (T) Holding by $384,493; Share Value Rose

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $168.61. About 8.72M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 12,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,831 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 177,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 13.30 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability has 5,000 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.14% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. 25,000 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Washington Tru invested in 0.35% or 35,905 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 4.70M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Edgestream Prns Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,819 shares. Scotia Capital reported 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Davenport And Ltd Llc holds 10,554 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, St Johns Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 95 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 21,829 shares. 5,834 were reported by Ims Capital Mngmt. 6,554 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company. Landscape Cap Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,924 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,125 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Capital Management Ltd has 2.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.82 million shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eagle Ridge holds 26,832 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.57% or 4.58 million shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields And Comm Llc has 1.71% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has 0.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.65M shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability invested in 1.69% or 117,996 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0.62% or 1.22M shares. Pure Financial Advsr Inc owns 7,933 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Counselors stated it has 832,460 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. The Oklahoma-based Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Grp Inc One Trading Lp holds 0.02% or 80,926 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd reported 22.93 million shares. M Kraus Commerce, Vermont-based fund reported 11,536 shares. Aimz Invest Limited Liability Company owns 20,465 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.

