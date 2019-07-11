Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Has Boosted by Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Stake in Micron Technology (MU) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 2.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.73M, down from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 51.63 million shares traded or 89.01% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 2,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 11.30 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,015 shares to 81,749 shares, valued at $15.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,515 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,289 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oakbrook Limited Com holds 0.4% or 37,041 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0% or 1,621 shares. Farmers & Merchants accumulated 0% or 268 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc accumulated 4,913 shares. Clark Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,108 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gladius Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, St Johns Investment Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 95 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt has 2,056 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,312 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 286,272 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 137,960 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorp Trust Division holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 43,252 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia: Fortress Turing Still Impregnable – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Correlation Between Nvidia And Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Has Multiple Upcoming Catalysts – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: MU, CHWY, GOLD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.