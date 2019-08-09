Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lifted Stake; Fsi Group Has Boosted Holding in Keycorp New (KEY) by $3.03 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $152.42. About 4.45 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 201,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 482,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 280,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 2.06M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, CBS, Dropbox, Beyond Meat & more – CNBC” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3D Systems Earnings: Key Metrics Move Lower; Stock Drops 7% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Credits Key Acquisitions For Recent Wins – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,283 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has 2,910 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 19,443 are owned by Axa. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP stated it has 205,016 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 633,721 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Amg Tru National Bank invested in 43,064 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 2,265 are owned by Synovus Financial Corp. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 269,113 are owned by Tcw Gru. Brandywine Mgmt Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 4,485 shares. South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Washington Tru Natl Bank holds 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 24,817 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has 810,405 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA RTX Extends Reach Across Top Applications, Bringing Ray Tracing, AI to Millions of Creatives – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “The bar for Nvidiaâ€™s data-center sales may not be low enough – MarketWatch” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Lc Ca stated it has 1.44% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cannell Peter B And Inc, New York-based fund reported 1,187 shares. Hartford Management has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 368,510 shares. Smith Salley & Associates invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 32,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.35% or 13,040 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt has 0.15% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,783 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 0.01% or 629 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited stated it has 0.55% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Horseman Limited holds 1.12% or 18,100 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 0.74% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,125 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).