Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Its Stake; Autus Asset Management Has Boosted Its Masimo (MASI) Holding by $631,812 as Valuation Rose

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 12,995 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 8,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $151.98. About 572,940 shares traded or 62.05% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57 million, down from 30,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Millennium Management Llc holds 0.03% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) or 462,157 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 2,330 shares. Blackrock holds 7.00M shares. West Oak Cap Llc holds 200 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 91,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 15,442 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 554,794 were reported by Citigroup. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 19,081 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Company has 0.03% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 9,693 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 1,370 shares. Scholtz And Limited Liability reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Lsv Asset reported 0% stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc reported 637 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,944 shares to 62,512 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 40,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,109 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 2,870 shares to 35,370 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 35.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.