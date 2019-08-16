Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined While Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Boosted by $2.15 Million Its Stake; Pioneer Natural (PXD) Holder Viking Fund Management Decreased Stake by $9.27 Million

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 577,538 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.52% or $9.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.48. About 17.29M shares traded or 65.19% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: Applied Materials, NVIDIA Report Mixed Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bet on NVIDIA’s Solid Q2 With These ETFs – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 194,617 shares. Evergreen Limited Liability Company holds 1,332 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 206,079 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 220,281 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Co. Guinness Asset Mngmt owns 37,260 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Zevenbergen Invests Ltd Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 576,555 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 0.19% or 34,915 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Company, New York-based fund reported 2,711 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd holds 31,100 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd Liability reported 1,338 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 22,947 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt invested 1.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gamco Et Al has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.04% or 14,320 shares in its portfolio. Uss Invest Mgmt invested in 849,618 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group LP accumulated 5,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 3,579 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Intact Invest Management Incorporated has 2,200 shares. 185 were reported by Cornerstone Inc. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Lc reported 22,840 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Armstrong Shaw Assoc Incorporated Ct holds 20,122 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 19,794 shares. Oakbrook Investments owns 12,730 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc invested in 98 shares. Sei Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 484,424 shares. Jane Street Lc holds 0.01% or 22,463 shares.