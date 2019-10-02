Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Boosted Its Stake; As Willdan Group (WLDN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bard Associates Cut Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 479,387 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.73M, up from 474,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $170.85. About 3.89 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 26,363 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Amer International Inc holds 6,321 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.04% or 440,000 shares in its portfolio. 40,983 were accumulated by Whittier Trust. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0% or 22,732 shares. Teton Advsr owns 61,869 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 170,806 shares. Alps Inc invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Citigroup accumulated 2,775 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 409,324 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 32,007 shares. 179 were reported by Ftb Advsr. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 56,589 shares.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75M for 14.55 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 131,459 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $86.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 190,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,167 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Ser holds 0.05% or 663 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 0.37% or 29,296 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Herald Invest Mngmt accumulated 1,450 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 80,703 shares. Winfield Assoc Inc invested in 3,805 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3,760 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Coastline Tru invested 0.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 1,235 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has 1,808 shares. 1,451 were accumulated by Allen Inv Management Ltd Llc. Girard Partners Ltd owns 2,725 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).