Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Woodstock Has Increased Position; As Realpage (RP) Shares Declined, Diker Management Lifted by $9.49 Million Its Position

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 213.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 163,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 240,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.13M, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 553,293 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 8.79M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RealPage, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blast Off With Rocket Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RealPage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Third-Quarter 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $17.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 15,205 shares. Palisade Management Limited Liability Co Nj reported 412,467 shares stake. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 115,871 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) has 1,601 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 80,607 shares. Nomura stated it has 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Tygh Capital Mngmt accumulated 151,153 shares. 8,711 were reported by Jefferies Grp Lc. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 24,618 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 4,342 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 1,111 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Albion Grp Ut owns 15,680 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.12 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.