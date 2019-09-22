Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $177.61 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Increased by $3.39 Million Its Stake

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 57.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 802,330 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131.77M, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.73 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 129,047 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.49 million, up from 115,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 35.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 267,576 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $140.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,100 shares to 114,170 shares, valued at $41.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,736 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

