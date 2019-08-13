Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder South Street Advisors Lifted Holding; Granahan Investment Management Upped Albany Int’l (AIN) Holding by $538,606

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Albany Int’l (AIN) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 7,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The hedge fund held 126,947 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 119,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Albany Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 35,076 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 2,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 43,878 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 41,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $155.73. About 4.39M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 62,965 shares to 832,164 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) by 196,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,904 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 256,360 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 33,892 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.01% or 3,958 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) or 4,827 shares. 344,608 were reported by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.04% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). United Automobile Association reported 197,738 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Paradigm Mngmt Incorporated New York reported 10,000 shares. 205,717 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 23,477 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Americas invested 0.5% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Twin Management Incorporated holds 51,602 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. L And S Advsr Inc holds 0.23% or 9,349 shares. Transamerica Financial accumulated 7 shares. Aviance Management Lc holds 0.05% or 1,804 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 2.39 million shares. Wafra Inc reported 47,215 shares stake. Northeast Invest Mngmt reported 38,608 shares stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 183,292 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 72,772 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 10,321 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Psagot House holds 1.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 136,789 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Roosevelt has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1.97 million shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,187 shares to 114,143 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,787 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

