Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $687,002 as Stock Declined; Stag Indl (STAG) Share Price Rose While Forward Management Cut Stake by $5.80 Million

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 1.17M shares traded or 15.78% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.08% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Kennedy Mngmt Inc accumulated 847,945 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl holds 0.01% or 325,951 shares in its portfolio. has 62,422 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 96,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% or 297,854 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Indexiq Advisors Lc, New York-based fund reported 77,845 shares. Quadrant Management Limited Liability holds 33,112 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 348,900 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs holds 0.01% or 81,878 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 149,881 shares. 14,307 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca).

