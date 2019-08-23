Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $687,002; Atwood & Palmer Has Trimmed Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $428,098 as Market Valuation Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.1. About 9.68M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 3,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 179,120 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.97M, down from 182,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 920,520 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (IFV) by 30,320 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $48.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC cuts ATM deal with 7-Eleven – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 10.99 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 43,115 shares. Aull Monroe Mngmt Corp holds 0.19% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 2,837 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 11,495 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 10,552 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Hudock Gru Lc has 0.08% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Com reported 158 shares stake. Sky Investment Gp Limited Com reported 35,889 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.24% stake. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation invested in 101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 839,086 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability owns 95,991 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cetera Ltd Company invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sol Mngmt Communications accumulated 3,500 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.2% or 20.49 million shares in its portfolio.